Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 2,909 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21.

