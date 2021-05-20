Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.52 ($17.08).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €14.31 ($16.84) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.92 and a 200 day moving average of €13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.55. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

