Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,890,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,441,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $94,243.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,611.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,429 shares of company stock worth $3,562,140 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

