Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $629,000 Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.32 million, a PE ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

