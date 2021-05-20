Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after purchasing an additional 382,453 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.