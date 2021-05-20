Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 37.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.