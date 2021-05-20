Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,967 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of CorePoint Lodging worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CPLG opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $583.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

