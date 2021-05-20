Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

