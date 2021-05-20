Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh acquired 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

