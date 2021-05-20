Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 7.9%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 91,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,209,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 293.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 214,772 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

