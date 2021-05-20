Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

