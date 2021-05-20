Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.57.
Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.
