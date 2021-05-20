SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HALO. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.07 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 262.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,972,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.