Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

SYF opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

