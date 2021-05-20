Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.78. 14,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.56. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

