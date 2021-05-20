Tadpole Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,519.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.73 or 0.00034088 BTC on exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $27,519.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00416740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00217553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004253 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00982632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033987 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

