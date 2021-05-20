Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,328,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277,200 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 6.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $157,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,823. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $585.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.