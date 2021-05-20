Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $102,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,552,000 after buying an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.31.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.