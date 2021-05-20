Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells $102,513.60 in Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80.

On Thursday, February 18th, Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 349,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLND. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth $59,810,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Talend by 249.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 999,140 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter worth about $52,205,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter worth about $41,366,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,148,000 after buying an additional 592,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

