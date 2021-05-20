Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Down 4.1%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 20,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,322,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -416.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

