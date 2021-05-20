Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company is also well diversified geographically with its assets serving some of the most attractive oil and gas formations across the United States, and linked with major NGL hubs and logistics centers. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Moreover, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the booming Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. Another plus is that the company the company is largely immune to in commodity price fluctuations. Consequently, Houston, TX based Targa Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Targa Resources by 586.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 118,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

