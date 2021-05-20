Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.44 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.85. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $222.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

