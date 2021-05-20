Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.70 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%.

TARO stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.92.

TARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

