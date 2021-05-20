Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TATYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock remained flat at $$45.77 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

