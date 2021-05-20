Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TTCF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $28.64.

In related news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $68,248,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $2,861,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

