TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 410,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 24.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.