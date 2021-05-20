TCW Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.12 per share, for a total transaction of $250,079.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $250,079.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

