TCW Group Inc. Sells 14,990 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 525,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 240,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

