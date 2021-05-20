TCW Group Inc. Sells 66,231 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,231 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Barings BDC worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a P/E ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

