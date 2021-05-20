TCW Group Inc. Takes $847,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.54, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

