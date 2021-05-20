TD Securities Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$13.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.86.

Shares of IBG opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.28 million and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.02. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$10.93.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

