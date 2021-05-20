Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.15

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 6867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGLS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

