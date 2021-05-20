Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:TGP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 6,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.