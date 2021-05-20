TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $191.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. Research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,291. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

