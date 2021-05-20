Tenaris Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,034 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,694% compared to the typical daily volume of 392 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE TS opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

