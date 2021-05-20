Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading 1% Higher

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 158,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

