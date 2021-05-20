Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $574.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $553.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

