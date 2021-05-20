Tether (USDT) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $58.12 billion and $287.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00440230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00216170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00969990 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 60,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 58,019,510,515 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

