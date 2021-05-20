Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Tyler Glover Buys 158 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TPL stock traded up $35.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,550.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,515. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,602.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,075.84. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

