Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,588.68 and last traded at $1,588.68. Approximately 1,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 58,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.

Several analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,602.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.84.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

