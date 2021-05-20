Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

WWW opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

