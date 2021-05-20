Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WRI stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

