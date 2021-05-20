Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,121 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $207,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average of $143.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

