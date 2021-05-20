Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,139 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $32,747,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

