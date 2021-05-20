Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

