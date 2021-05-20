Tezos Reaches One Day Volume of $786.23 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00009412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $786.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023993 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009442 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 876,610,317 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

