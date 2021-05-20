The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $43,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $131.31 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.