The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Head to Head Review

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The First of Long Island and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $154.46 million 3.52 $41.56 million $1.75 13.05 Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 2.59 $171.04 million $1.35 11.42

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 26.67% 10.78% 1.02% Hope Bancorp 18.62% 6.21% 0.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The First of Long Island and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.62%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.12%. Given The First of Long Island’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The First of Long Island is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Dividends

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. The First of Long Island pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats Hope Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, small business administration loans, commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as online mortgage origination, drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 46 branches, including 19 branches in Nassau, 17 in Suffolk, 6 in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of January 26, 2021, the company operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

