The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €49.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.35 ($59.24).

FRA DWNI opened at €44.73 ($52.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.00. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

