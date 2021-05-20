The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D stock opened at €2.49 ($2.93) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

