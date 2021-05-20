The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 149.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

